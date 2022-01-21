millionaires 2022 starts with more shadows than lights. His payroll, with which last year he reached a final in the first semester, and a home run classification in the second, was diminished in quality, with the departure of players who were key in the scaffolding and the coach’s strategy Alberto Gamer.



The scorer Fernando Uribe and the midfielder Daniel Giraldo went to Junior de Barranquilla; Emerson Rivaldo Rodríguez left for Inter Miami; in addition to Felipe Banguero, Hárrison Mojica, Breiner Paz and goalkeeper Esteban Ruiz. The club has, yes, as a great signing the goalkeeper Alvaro Montero, which he announced since last semester and who comes from Tolima, being one of the most important movements in the League transfer market.

new faces

After much silence, Millonarios finally confirmed the hiring of José Abad Cuenú (central defender, from Bucaramanga), Larry Vásquez (midfielder, from Junior), Diego Herazo (forward, from Medellín), and Eduardo Sosa (Jaguares).

“Happy to arrive at the club, with expectations of achieving important things, we must take advantage of the youth and experience we have,” said Sosa.

In addition, Millos managed to buy the rights of Daniel Ruiz and renewed Ricardo Márquez, Andrés Llinás and Ómar Bertel. His commitment will once again be for the academy, which has already borne fruit, and he trusts Gamero’s work and experience.

Semester Challenges

Alberto Gamero, Millionaires coach. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

This season Millonarios will not only seek to get among the eight, but also has the challenge in the Copa Libertadores, in which they will have to face Fluminense from Brazil, in phase 2, a very complicated key for the ambassadors.

Faced with the criticism of the fans for the contracts that do not meet their expectations, the maximum shareholder, Gustavo Serpa, said at the beginning of January on Caracol Radio. “They forgot that we hired (Álvaro) Montero… One of the main hires is Montero, with great effort. It was the great request of the coach”.

The ambassador team debuts this Friday against Deportivo Pasto (8:05 pm Win + TV). For this match, Gamero summoned Montero, Vásquez and Herazo as novelties. Cuenú and Sosa were not included in the squad list.

One more time! Ⓜ️⚽️ They are the 18 players summoned by Professor Gamero for the 2022-1 League debut against Deportivo Pasto at the Libertad stadium. LET’S GO MILLIONAIRES! pic.twitter.com/4h1z2jlgi9 – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) January 20, 2022

SPORTS

