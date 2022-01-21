Leonard Leon He is not saved and is the victim of criminals who seek to extort money from him in exchange for his peace of mind and that of his entire family. They have done so through direct threats. And not only that, but he has also suffered the usurpation of his social networks, with which they made him pass as dead.

The singer spoke out in protest and ruled out the possibility that his ex-partner Karla Tarazona is responsible for these criminal actions. This is how he let it be known through an interview that La República did. “I believe that in recent days there has been no confrontation, neither on my part nor on Olenka’s. I think that suddenly he must be another type of person, because it is not only my case, but other artists. I hope that Facebook makes a statement and can open accounts for us to continue working, because we work with social networks,” he said.

In this way, Leonard León spoke in detail about his networks: “It seemed strange to me, because I have had that from my social networks for a week, my social networks are practically closed. Even I manage my Facebook page there, I manage what is my job. To this day I have it completely closed. I don’t know if it can suddenly come around. Even I have already sent a form to Facebook so that they can enable my account, because I am not a deceased person.

Leonard León denounced that they want to attack his family

The artist Leonard León publicly protested and filed his complaint at the San Miguel Police Station because for exactly three days they have been asking him for a large amount to safeguard his life and not attack his closest environment.

In that sense, he stated: “I have been receiving messages to my personal number for three days. I don’t know how they managed it, but I am receiving threats telling me that they know my movements. They are threatening my family, directly to Olenka. They mention their parents and they know the car where I moved, because they have the license plate”.

Karla Tarazona asks Leonard León to travel quietly with her children to Disney

Lawsuits have no time to end. The driver Karla Tarazona spoke about her ex-partner Leonard León to ask him to sign her children’s travel authorization to the United States so that they can get to know Disney.

That is why he pointed out: “In this case, well, it will be for legal issues, through notarial letters. Permission will be requested, to see if it is given, since they have an age that both parents decide. My project this year is to take them to Disney.”