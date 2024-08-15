Once upon a time, the MotoGP August leg was the one that kicked off the riders’ market, but now the situation has completely reversed, because when you get to this stage of the season there are only a few pieces that still have to find their place on the chessboard of the premier class.

Today the official announcement of Ai Ogura’s signing by Trackhouse Racing arrived, meaning there are only five places available on the 2025 grid. Contrary to what it seemed until a few weeks ago, one of these slots could be occupied by Jack Miller, who in recent weeks has been linked with a possible return to Prima Pramac Racing.

The Australian raced between 2018 and 2020 with Paolo Campinoti’s team, which served as a springboard for him towards the Ducati factory team. The difference is that this time he would be riding a Yamaha, given that at the end of the season the Italian team will say goodbye to the Borgo Panigale manufacturer after almost two decades to join the Japanese brand.

Upon his arrival at the Red Bull Ring, where the Austrian Grand Prix is ​​taking place this weekend, the current KTM rider confirmed that negotiations that could lead him to become Miguel Oliveira’s teammate, whose signature is said to be close to being announced, are underway, even if they have not yet been closed.

“The rumors are true. Obviously we are in contact and trying to find a solution. I feel like my time in MotoGP is not over yet. And I feel like I still have a lot to give, so I would love to have the opportunity to try to show more. But we will wait and see,” Miller said.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: KTM Images

According to paddock rumors, however, Jack would not have been Yamaha’s first choice for Pramac. The idea was to focus on a Moto2 rider between Sergio Garcia, Alonso Lopez and Tony Arbolino, but the championship organization would have given a “push” aimed at not losing the only Australian on the grid to make room for another Spaniard or Italian. Something that however seems to annoy the person directly concerned.

“I don’t want it to be about my passport, I want it to be about my speed. Obviously Spain and Italy have extremely strong riders at the moment, but I don’t want to be here just for my passport.”

“That doesn’t matter to me at all, because I think I can compete with these guys. Last race I made Q2 and I was in the top seven in the Sprint, so I’m still fast. And I feel like I still have a lot to learn and room to grow. So I don’t want to be here just because I’m Australian, and I think that’s the case.”

When asked if he would capitalize on this, he concluded: “At the end of the day, these people spend millions and millions to go racing. Whether you’re Australian, Spanish, Chinese or whatever, if you’re fast they hire you. So, I mean, that’s the main goal.”