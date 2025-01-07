With the end of Christmas, one of the most anticipated moments of the year arrives: winter sales. Every season, after the Three Wise Men distribute gifts to every home in the country, fashion brands put many of their items on sale, making it the perfect opportunity to renew your wardrobe, get the best bargains and even treat yourself to something. another whim. Be that as it may, it is essential to know that There are a series of tricks and tips to succeed.

Although some firms have gone ahead and have been offering discounts for several days or weeks, the majority of fashion houses do not begin to reduce their catalogs until January 7, although this is very relative. In fact, knowing the start day and time of each brand is one of the main points to take into account, since not all of them do so on the same date. In the case of Zara and all Inditex brands – Zara Home, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Pull & Bear and Lefties – Sales usually begin a day earlier on the web than in physical stores and, in addition, they will do so an hour earlier in the mobile application than in the internet search engine.

The best thing, therefore, is to have the ‘app’ downloaded on your phone and know the exact time to try to be the first. Each of these signings will start at a different time. Normally, Zara is always usually the last and it is estimated that this year it will be at 8 p.m. Also, reloading the page about 10 or 15 minutes before can be of great help, since they tend to get a little ahead of themselves.

It is also key to have the basket made in advance, with clear sizes and also with payment information ready to make the purchase. Discounts on clothing appear earlier on the website, so you can make calculations about how much you will spend and have your list planned. If, for whatever reason, you cannot find the exact cost, you have the option of checking it on the Zara website in another country where the sales have already started. Don't look at the prices, but at the percentagewhich will be the same everywhere in the world.









Make a wish list and set a budget

When creating the basket, it will be good to be clear more or less about what you need or what you want. You may be missing a quality coat, a warm sweater or even some summer clothing. If you have a whim, like a bag that you can’t buy in the new season, the sales are the perfect opportunity to get it at an affordable price. Invest in wardrobe basics but don’t forget to research the trends to have a complete wardrobe.

However, try not to get too carried away to avoid excessive expenses. To do this, it is best to establish a prior budget. You can also set a limit for basic items and another for whims.

Add your essentials to favorites in the app

Another tip to avoid being left without that garment that you want so much is to add it to the favorites list although there is no size. And, even if you have the reference noted, if a garment is not available, it will not appear on the website, so if it is in ‘favs’, you can always have it on hand when searching if it is available or not. Sometimes they restock sizes and you may not realize it.

Give physical stores a chance

More and more people decide to completely leave physical stores aside, especially during sales times. It is logical, especially since the first few days can be too overwhelming with so many people. However, the truth is that real bargains can be found in the establishments. A trick is to go either first thing in the morning or late in the afternoon, just before closing.

To find bargains, it is always good to go to physical stores.



gtres





Don’t forget to look in the fitting rooms, there many people leave clothes that don’t fit or they don’t like. Even if you go to the store, have the mobile application handy and put it on ‘store mode’. This way, you can search for the place where the garment is located and you can also reserve a fitting room to avoid queues.

Lastly, be patient and don’t lose hope if the item is not available at first. Maybe someone returns it and they put it back in ‘stock’. With these tips and tricks, you will succeed in the winter sales 2025.