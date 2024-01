President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky: Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers die in plane crash | Photo: EFE/ Pepe Torres

Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

A Russian Il-76 military transport plane with Ukrainian prisoners on board crashed this Wednesday (24) in the border region of Belgorod, killing at least 74 people, according to the Russian Defense Ministry on Telegram and the region's governor, Vyacheslav. Gladkov.

The military note specifies that the plane, which also carried six crew members and three Russian soldiers, was taking the prisoners to be exchanged for Russian soldiers detained by the Ukrainian Army. The aircraft crashed at approximately 11 am (local time, 5 am Brasília time), approximately 50 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

The accident occurred five kilometers from the village of Yablonovo, in the Korochansky district, where it caused no casualties or material damage, local residents reported to the Russian news agency. TASS.

Images of the Il-76 falling to the ground at high speed and exploding in an open field are circulating on social media in Belgorod.

Governor Gladkov said troops from the Russian Emergencies Ministry are now working at the crash site. Earlier this morning, he warned of the danger of a Ukrainian airstrike and confirmed the downing of an enemy fixed-wing drone. (With EFE Agency)