A Russian military transport plane crashed this Wednesday, January 24, in the Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine. The Kremlin's Defense Ministry said the aircraft was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, information that has not yet been confirmed by kyiv.

The authorities have not yet clarified what caused the accident of the Russian military plane that this Wednesday, January 24, fell in the Russian region of Belgorod.

However, Russian legislator and retired general, Andrei Kartapolov, assured that the device, an Ilyushin-76 aircraft, was shot down by three missiles, although he did not reveal his sources of information.

“On board were 65 Ukrainian Army soldiers. captured – who were being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange -, six crew members and three escorts,” the Russian Defense Ministry told state news agencies.

The governor of the region where the incident occurred, cited by Reuters, noted that there are no survivors.

The Kremlin's Defense Ministry added that it sent a special military commission to the scene to investigate the incident.

The crash of the plane occurs at a time when Russian troops continue to batter Ukrainian territory after nearly two years of invasion. Eighteen people were killed on Tuesday, January 23, in a wave of Russian attacks in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine. Among the victims were a nine-year-old girl and her mother, whose bodies were buried under the rubble of her home.

In recent months, kyiv forces have increased their retaliatory attacks against the Belgorod border region. Among them, a missile assault last December, which left 25 people dead.

