At the last minute, the Secretary of Security of the State of Mexico confirmed that this afternoon a attack against state police and elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) in the municipality of Malinalcoin the State of Mexico.

Through a statement, the government of the State of Mexico stated that the police officers were attacked with bullets by armed individualsafter which state and federal authorities carried out patrols in said Mexican municipality, with the aim of deterring criminal activities.

The card also reported that a member of Sedena was injured, but that he was given immediate medical attention and is now out of danger.

After the confrontation, it was reported that the vehicle allegedly used by the possible perpetrators was seized, inside which useful cartridges and tactical equipment were found, all of which was made available to the Public Ministry, in order to continue the investigations.

Presence of the members of the Michoacana Family in Edomex

Although it was not specified who was responsible for the attack against soldiers in Malinalco, It is presumed that they could have been members of the criminal group La Familia Michoacana, who have a presence in the state of Mexico, as could be seen yesterday.

On the afternoon of December 8, a confrontation took place between alleged criminals and residents in Texcaltitlán, also in the State of Mexico, which left 14 people dead, a dozen of them members of the criminal group La Familia Michoacana, in addition to several injured.

The confrontation arose after neighbors reported that they were extorted by people who claimed to be members of La Familia Michoacana, who demanded payments for each square meter of planting. Faced with this situation, the inhabitants organized to confront the criminals, which led to the massacre.

According to a report presented this Saturday by local authorities, among the 14 dead was El Payaso, leader of La Familia Michoacana in the area, and a couple of “high or medium level” hitmen.