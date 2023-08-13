Horrible week at Real Madrid, at least in terms of injuries, the most bitter side of the sport. The convincing victory of the white team against Athletic in San Mamés, one of the most feared fiefdoms in the League, and the impressive staging of Jude Bellingham in Spanish football were left in the background hours later with the serious illness of Eder Militao .

And it is that as it was already feared since the Brazilian central defender had to retire from the pitch of La Catedral helped by the Madrid assistants after a very bad-looking twist, the diagnosis confirmed that the defender suffers a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. Exactly the same injury that another white pillar like Thibaut Courtois suffered three days before, one of the most feared ailments in the world of football and sport in general.

“It doesn’t look good but we are going to evaluate it in the next few hours, hopefully it is nothing serious,” Ancelotti had said after the duel against Athletic. It was a wish more than a certainty, as he has ended up confirming the diagnosis. And it is that Militao’s knee broke in a sudden turn, when he tried to persist with the rojiblanco Sancet. The Brazilian’s gestures of pain and his tears when it was time to be removed from the green revealed the seriousness of the injury.

Two long-term injuries in just three days and to two indisputable players, the starting goalkeeper and the most senior central defender. It is not surprising that any joy at the good league start dissipated between the logical downturn in the dressing room, among his teammates, and the important hole facing the coaching staff led by Ancelotti and the Chamartín noble plant.

With the loan of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea quite advanced to cover the immense void without Courtois under the sticks, the hiring of a central defender is not so clear. The truth is that the position seems well covered with Alaba, Rüdiger and Nacho, although the departures of Jesús Vallejo to Granada and youth player Rafa Marín to Alavés prevent Carletto from having the peace of mind of having a fourth central rotation. The few guarantee options on the market do not invite adventure, even if the number of chips allows it, because if Madrid does not drop Courtois and Militao, taking into account the hypothetical arrival of Kepa, they would still have another hole. to enroll.