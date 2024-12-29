That next year starts on January 1 and is 2025 is just a cultural arbitrariness – remember that it will be the year 5785 for Jews or 1446/7 for Muslims – that does not stop mathematicians from thinking like mathematicians. Some mathematical properties of the number 2025 by Raúl Ibáñez.

Although human-caused climate change is nothing short of incontrovertible, not everything is due to it. North Atlantic Oscillation Could Be Natural Variability

Until now all chess machines were based on memory, calculation speed and brute force. That just changed. ChessBench: a new era of chess by Francisco Herrera Triguero.

They are also very interesting:

Where does the lava that the Io volcanoes emit come from?

Changes in NASA’s M2M architecture to go to Mars: ahead with nuclear fission

What if all viruses disappeared?

Using the European ERA robot arm on the ISS after decades of waiting

The curious case of the eternal hamburger

How long was the Moon active?

In the beginning it was the qubit…

Two thousand rocket launches of the R-7 Semiorka family (takeoff of Soyuz-2.1b with Resurs-P No. 5)

Skimming a star: the Parker Solar Probe passes 6.1 million kilometers from the Sun

#Milestones #network #Naukas