“The Federal Electricity Commission has helped a lot in the rescue of this public company and there is evidence that when there is damage caused by hurricanes, they restore electricity service in a few days. They are the best workers in the world. And enough of the complexes, enough of the complexes because we are not going to have complexes, nor are we going to allow them to continue making us feel complexes. Mexico is a cultural power in the world,” said López Obrador.

From the Zócalo on the occasion of his Sixth Government Report, the federal President affirmed that Mexico has moved forward without needing to accept agendas imposed by international organizations or hegemonic powers. “It has been demonstrated that it is possible to govern for the benefit of all Mexicans without accepting model recipes or agendas imposed by international financial organizations or by hegemonic powers of any political or ideological persuasion. Throughout the six-year term, although we were attacked and slandered by our adversaries as has rarely been seen in our history, we never, ever persecuted or censored anyone,” he said.

López Obrador also sent “to hell” the oligarchs who want democracy without the people.

“The urgent need to separate economic power from political power has become clear, and for the government to represent everyone, the rich and the poor, the country people and the city people, believers and non-believers. We need, and we must not forget, to continue with this policy, an authentic democracy, not a simulation, not an oligarchy with a façade of democracy, true democracy, we want the power of the people. “Democracy is made up of two parts – demos-kratos – is power. Democracy is the power of the people, what the oligarchs want is kratos without demos, they want power without the people, to hell with that. We have shown that it is possible to transform with the support of the people, even if there are oligarchic powers and media against us, or means of manipulation that in other times imposed a way of thinking and acting in benefit of their interests,” he added.