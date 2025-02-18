Ridsdale’s health was deteriorating in prison and in 2022 he suffered a fall in his cell, after which he was prostrated in bed, with chronic pain

The Australian priest, Gerald Ridsdale, sentenced by Pedrasetia, died this Tuesday at age 90. Ridsdale was convicted of abusing more than 70 children For three decades and died in prison in the state of Victoria, as reported by the Australian Associated Press (AAP) news agency and the ABC television network.

Ridsdale’s health was deteriorating in prison and In 2022 he suffered a fall in his cell, After the one that was prostrated in bed, with chronic pain and weakness in its limbs and muscle atrophy.

The religious remained in jail since 1994 by sexual crimes against children while he was a Catholic priest. Abuses began in 1961, the year he was ordered, according to AAP, and became guilty of dozens of abuse related to 72 people.

An investigation carried out in 2017 discovered that Ridsdale could continue abusing children for decadesbefore what the Church chose to transfer Risdale to different parishes, after receiving complaints that detailed abuse. Ridsdale’s total judgment would expire in September 2034.