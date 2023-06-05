The Spider-Man phenomenon is taking movie theaters by storm. Due to this, Sony announced the intention of making the live action of this animated film. This was liked by the followers; however, they are also aware that, in some cases, there have been failures when prosecuting projects of such magnitude. For this reason, a debate has been opened on networks about who should be chosen and assume the role of Miles Morales. Although it is not confirmed, there are already names that could be part of the possible new installment of Marvel.

Who is the main favorite to play Miles Morales?

Caleb McLaughlin, the “Stranger Things” actor, is the top favorite to play Miles Morales according to Spider-Man fans. The young actor spoke about it and was flattered; However, he stated that the character has a Latino ancestry that must be respected and that he does not comply with it. For this reason, he would not accept the role as he did not consider himself suitable.

What did Sony say about the live action Spider-Man?

“I can’t tell you yet, but it’s coming,” was what Amy Pascal, the producer of Sony and this latest Spider-Man trilogy, said. In addition, Avi Arad, executive producer of Marvel, pointed out that “you will see everything” regarding a possible live action, and that, in addition, the realization of this possible film will be “sooner than you expect.”

When is “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” released?

As Sony Pictures had already announced after the success of “Into the Spider-Verse”, the story of Miles Morales would continue in two more films: “Across the Spider-Verse” (which has just been released in theaters) and “Beyond the Spider-Verse”. See yourself”. As for this last title, the release date is set for March 29, 2024.

