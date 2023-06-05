Dhe new Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek used his first appearance after being sworn in to win the trust of international investors. “Turkey has no choice but to return to rational politics,” he said in Ankara on Sunday. He promised transparency and predictability.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Ankara.

The fact that Recep Tayyip Erdogan has entrusted the respected economist with the finance portfolio shows that the president is giving priority to stabilizing the economy after his re-election. The personnel indicate a reversal in economic policy after Erdogan fueled inflation with his insistence on low interest rates and frightened western investors with capital controls.

Simsek was responsible for Turkish financial policy until 2018. When he was replaced by Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak five years ago, it was seen as symptomatic of an economic policy that was increasingly moving away from orthodox doctrine.

Even before the election, the president had tried to get Simsek, who was of Kurdish origin, into his campaign team. But the former Merrill Lynch banker, who has both Turkish and British citizenship, was shy. Now he has given in to Erdogan’s courtship.







Soylu not in the cabinet

One can assume that Simsek has agreed to legroom in return. Erdogan is not only signaling more pragmatism in the finance department. On his cabinet list, no name stands out as an agitator.

The biggest polarizer so far, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, has left the cabinet. Soylu regularly made a name for himself with polemics against LGBT people and members of the opposition. In Ankara there are rumors that Erdogan was too ambitious. Soylu’s office will be taken over by the previous governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya, who has not attracted much attention so far.

Among the guests who came to Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony was NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. On Sunday, in a bilateral meeting, both spoke again about Sweden’s admission to NATO, which is still blocked by Turkey and Hungary. Then Stoltenberg appeared alone before the press.



Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg in Ankara on Saturday

:



Image: AFP



His words indicated no progress, apart from a meeting between Turkey, Sweden and Finland agreed for June 12. Stoltenberg repeated his appeal to Ankara to ratify Sweden’s membership before the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. Stockholm has fulfilled all agreed commitments. NATO will be able to live well with Turkey’s new Defense Minister, Yasar Güler. He is an old acquaintance and experienced military man. Güler has headed the general staff since 2018.







Erdogan has appointed his previous intelligence chief, Hakan Fidan, as the new foreign minister. He is a close confidant of the President. He was often at Erdogan’s side on state visits, so he is no newcomer to the diplomatic scene. What Fidan stands for is difficult to say. For thirteen years he worked behind the scenes as head of the MIT secret service.

His role in the peace negotiations with the Kurdish guerrilla force PKK, which failed in 2015, is highlighted. Fidan also played a central role in military operations in Syria. The course in foreign policy should continue to be set by Erdogan. Speaking to foreign dignitaries over the weekend, he reiterated his goal of “strengthening our country’s position as a regional power and global player.”