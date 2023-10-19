Election in Argentina will be on Sunday; Haddad had already said that the candidate’s victory would prevent an agreement between Mercosur and the EU

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadonce again spoke with concern about a possible victory for Javier Milei, a right-wing candidate, in Argentina’s presidential election, the first round of which will be held on Sunday (22.Oct.2023). “It’s natural that I’m [preocupado]. A person whose flag is to break with Brazil, a relationship built over centuries, is worrying”said the minister in an interview with the agency Reuters published this Thursday (Oct 19). According to a survey by Atlas Intel released on October 11, Milei appears in 2nd place in the race, with 25.2% of voting intentions, behind the government candidate and current Minister of Economy of Argentina, Sergio Massa (30.6%). Haddad had previously spoken about his concern with Milei, saying that his victory could prevent the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union from being implemented.