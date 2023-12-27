Home page politics

Iran says the reasons for the Hamas massacres of Israeli civilians can be found in an act three years ago. The terrorist group denies it.

Munich – The Iran claims that Hamas's October 7 terrorist act against Israeli civilians was in retaliation for the death of a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guardsman. The devastating Hamas attack on Israel is revenge for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani in 2020. The terrorist group disagrees.

Iran claims that Hamas' terror against Israel was revenge for the death of Iranian general Quasem Soleimani. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS / UPI Photo/ Montage

On January 3, 2020 was Soleimani killed by a US airstrike in the Iraqi capital Baghdad been. At the time, he was commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force. Their task is primarily to train pro-Iran militias both militarily and ideologically, said Iranian expert Walter Posch in an interview with Federal Agency for Civic Education. Soleimani's death sparked widespread outrage. Iran always vowed revenge for the act.

Iran: Hamas massacre of Israel over US killing of General Soleimani

On Wednesday (December 26), Iranian Revolutionary Guards spokesman Ramazan Sharif linked the October 7 Hamas massacres to Soleimani's death while discussing the recent killing of another senior general, reported The Times of Israel. Rasi Mousavi is believed to have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in Syria on December 25th. The New York Times According to Mousavi, he helped to deliver weapons to the Hezbollah to monitor in Lebanon.

The Hamas massacres of October 7 were retaliation for Soleimani's death, said Sharif, who also threatened that Mousavi's killing would be responded to “directly or indirectly through the resistance axis.” “Response at the right time and in the right place will be crucial.”

Hamas contradicts Iran on reasons for terrorist act – Mousavi death could intensify war in Israel

The Hamas contradicted this Iranian claim. “Hamas denies the validity of the statements […] Brigadier General Ramadan Sharif, regarding the execution of the Al-Aqsa flood and its motives,” quoted The Jerusalem Post a statement from the terrorist group. It was repeatedly emphasized that the attacks were carried out because of Israel's “desecration” of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, it said.

“All Palestinian resistance actions” are a reaction to the “occupation and the ongoing aggression against our people and the holy places.” It cannot be ruled out that the Israel war after Mousavi's death. Not only did Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian threaten Israel with retaliation, but Hezbollah, which repeatedly skirmishes with Israel on the border with Lebanon, described the killing as a “blatant and shameless violation.” (mt)