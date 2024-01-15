





05:04

In Ecuador, organized crime and drug trafficking have contaminated everything. Military linked to an arms trafficking network, police described as “narco generals” and a network for the sale of key public positions in the control of smuggling reveal a critical situation that President Daniel Noboa must face. We put #EnContextoF24 some of the cases that demonstrate, as in an x-ray, how the judicial, police, prison and state systems are infested by organized crime.