Tonight marks the deadline that the Government granted to the insurers that provide the insurance service. muface to send their proposals to renew the agreement, which expires on December 31. DKV has sent its proposal and it includes an increase in the current premium (1,032 euros per person) of 40.6%which implies that the Government should pay 1,445 euros for each assigned official. In addition, the insurer owned by Munich RE proposes that the duration of the new agreement be one year, that is, half of what the Government offered a month ago.

DKV’s offer is different from that of Asisaalthough the company chaired by Francisco Ivorra has not provided the financial details. Yes, they have assured from the company that their proposal does not include any business benefits.that is, the company has made a calculation by which it would not lose money but would not profit either. In terms of contract duration there is no detail either, but taking into account the previous approach, it is not an aspect that worries the company too much.

For its part, Adeslas, which is the insurer with the largest number of patients, has acknowledged to this newspaper that it has also submitted to the preliminary consultation launched by the Ministry of Public Function. In it, company sources explain that they have sent a letter “with several annexes where We reiterate what we have been explaining for months (…) and we offer data that supports our position.” Of course, they do not specify figures and they avoid the 24% that they calculated before the first tender

Once the documents are already in the possession of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Public Function, Now the next move in this chess game corresponds to Óscar López. According to the sources consulted, the final Government offer will be known at the next Council of Ministers, which is scheduled for December 10. In principle, no changes are expected regarding the duration of the new Muface agreement, which would be two years. It remains, therefore, to be seen by what percentage the bonus per Moncloa official will increase.

The last offer contemplated a total increase in two years of 17.1%, which took the per capita premium from the current 1,032 euros to 1,208. The three insurers considered this amount insufficient to provide the service and, during the contacts that have existed after that withdrawal, figures have been considered that are around 25%, a figure very similar to the one that Muface herself proposed before it became serious. the situation.

The referee does not arrive on time

Despite the time that the process has been dragging on, The report commissioned from the Airef on administrative mutualism, which sought to establish the cost of the service, has not yet arrived. The work was outsourced and a period of ten months was allowed, which ends this month. Although there could be some surprise and the document is known on the horn, the truth is that the sources consulted do not believe that anything new will be known this week. However, the Government could delay the offer if it wants to wait for the report.