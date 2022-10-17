The panorama of dream cars that unfortunately we will never see on the road expands with a new fascinating digital creation. This is the Milan Vision GT, a seductive shaped berlinetta that seems to recall the design of the Ferrari 296 GTB despite having several distinctive elements that make it a truly interesting model. This digital supercar was envisioned as a car powered by a V8, making this creative project even more interesting.

The author is the talented car designer Alexander Imnadze Baldini who preferred to create something from scratch rather than take the model of an existing car manufacturer and modify it to his liking. From the images spread by his social networks and in particular on Instagram, the Milano Vision GT immediately catches the eye thanks to the slender headlights positioned on the external sides of the front portion. The prominent grille features large cooling ducts for the front brakes with flowing lines that harmonize the front view by integrating perfectly with the low-line cabin. The side view highlights the two-tone Vision GT, as well as the large air intakes positioned just behind the front wheel arches. Even the exterior mirrors are particularly have a unique design of their kind but the small size immediately make it clear that this is a rendering and not a car ready to arrive on the road.

At the rear then the glass cover leaves glimpse the eight-cylinder engine. Here we then find an LED light strip that extends across the entire width with a single central exhaust terminal and a small diffuser. The hydraulically controlled active rear wing is also interesting. The Milano Vision GT would certainly know how not to go unnoticed, too bad we will never be able to drive it.