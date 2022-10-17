AND’ died suddenly on stage, while he was performing in concert in Paris, the Haitian singer Mikaben: he was 41 years old. The artist, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, had a suspected heart attack during Saturday’s performance at the Accor Arena in Paris East as a guest of the Haitian group Carimi, according to the ‘Guardian’.

Social media videos show him performing, then suddenly turns and heads for the back of the stage. He collapsed in front of the spectators, the music stopped and the doctors were called.

Tributes have come from all over Haiti since his death, with local and radio stations playing his music on repeat since Saturday night.

“I am shocked by the sudden death of the young and talented artist Michael Benjamin ‘Mikaben’,” Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted. We have lost an important figure in Haitian music “.

The rapper originally from Haiti Wyclef Jean, of the Fugees hip-hop group, called him “one of the most influential and inspiring young artists of our generation.“, in an interview with the Miami Herald newspaper.” Rest in peace, “he wrote in a Twitter post, with a video of him with Mikaben.” Gone too soon. “

Mikaben, son of the famous singer Lionel Benjamin, was born in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince in 1981 and was well known in the local music scene as a singer, songwriter and producer. Smiling and thanking the fans, on Saturday before the concert he posted a video on Instagram with his more than 1 million followers from within the Accor Arena.

His wife Vanessa, who is pregnant, posted a message thanking people for their prayers but asking for privacy.