The second edition of the Milan Monza Motor Show MIME is scheduled from 16 to 19 June 2022. The Lombard capital hosts the open air show with the news of over 40 automotive and motorcycle brands in Piazza Duomo and in the streets of the center of Milan.

Milan Monza Motor Show 2022 program of the MIMO

What is the official program of MIMO, the Milano Monza Motor Show? At 2to edition of MIMO are expected over 500,000 visitors. The event officially kicks off on June 16, 2022with the ribbon cut in front of the MIMO Centerthe headquarters of the event that rises in Royal squareinside Piazza Duomo, next to the RAI stand.

The MIMO is scheduled for June 16-19, 2022

The open-air exhibition is free in the streets of the center of Milan. During the MIMO days, the public can see the cars and motorbikes exhibited in the center of Milan for free from Thursday 16 to Sunday 19 June 2022with extended hours from 9 to 23.

The MIMO exhibition takes place in Piazza Duomo, Corso Vittorio, via Mercanti, Dante Street And piazza della Scala.

Video tour at the MIMO Milano Monza Motor Show

Like last year, on each platform there is a QR code which, when framed, refers directly to a page on the MIMO website, on which the public can find all the technical information of the modelimages, videos and any promotions designed by the brand exclusively for the week of MIMO.

Milan Monza Motor Show 2022 Premiere Parade

The first day of MIMO ends at 7 pm with the Premiere Parade, the parade through the streets of the city of news and previews presented and led by presidents and CEOs of the exhibiting brands.

The Premiere Parade starts with Horacio Pagani

In this 2to edition the Premiere Parade is open from Horacio Pagani aboard his latest hypercar that drives the convoy of managers in a double tour around the Duomo.

Electric and hybrid car test drive at MIMO Milano Monza Motor Show

In the Test Drive Area organized in collaboration with Enel X Way in viale Gadioadjacent to the Sforzesco Castleopen to the public from 16 to 19 June from 9 to 19, visitors can find the models proposed by the manufacturers that cover all the technologies (100% electric, hybrid and thermal with low environmental impact) available for a road test.

Near the Castello Sforzesco there is the test drive area

These models also have a QR codeand with all related information, also useful for book a trial during the MIMO or in the future, at your own reference dealer in every part of Italy.

MIMO program, rallies at the Monza racetrack

Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 June 2022 MIMO moves toMonza racetrack. On the occasion of the event on the Brianza circuit there is the passage of the 40to edition of the historical 1000 Mileson the occasion of the fourth and last stage of the race.

In Monza on the occasion of the MIMO there is the passage of the 1000 Miglia

The crews begin to enter the racetrack at 11 am, preceded by the parade of the Ferrari tribute, to carry out the last timed test until early afternoon. At 3 pm on Saturday 18 June the Journalist Parade MIMO 1000 Migliathe parade of automotive journalists driving the last news of the car manufacturers participating in MIMO.

At 6 pm it is the turn of supercar and hypercar of the MIMO 1000 Miglia Trophy coming from Turin, Milan and Varano de ‘Melegari to take their place on the track: after having paraded at Villa Reale, the crews compete in the same racetrack timed trial faced shortly before by the 1000 Miglia.

Sunday 19 June is the day open to owners of supercars and hypercars at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza: enthusiasts can sign up for the track day dedicated from 9 to 18 to whiz on the track with your car in reserved slots of 25 minutes.

Supercar and hypercar rallies and track days are scheduled in Monza

On this day all eyes are on Paganiwhich in the morning and in the afternoon plays hotlap on the track with its hypercars. The last event of this day of MIMO in Monza is dedicated to the international gathering of hypercars and supercars Cars & Coffee.

Milan Monza Motor Show 2022 MIMO Pass Tickets

The free electronic ticket MIMO Pass allows visitors access to all areas of the event, such as i test drive in the center of Milan and the entrance to the paddock and grandstands of the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

Admission to MIMO is free

The MIMO Pass also grants discounted admissions to the main ones museums of Milan and Monza: downloading your own free electronic creditvisitors can take advantage of discounts for entrances to the Milan Cathedral, the Civic Museums of Milan and Monza, and many others, as well as receive dedicated discounts for hotels, transport and sports facilities.

