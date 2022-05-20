DiamondClean 9000 is the branded electric toothbrush Philips which cannot be missing in the homes of those who care about excellent oral hygiene and have white teeth. The promotion concerns two smart toothbrushes that thanks to the Philips Sonicare app to which you can connect via Bluetoothit will help you to follow a daily route that suits your needs.

Philips DiamondClean 9000: because it is a promotion not to be missed

Inside the package you will find: 2 DiamondClean handles (one black and one pink), 2 C3 Premium Plaque Defense heads, 1 refill cup, 2 charging bases. The design is striking and elegant at the same time, the same goes for the accessories, such as the refillable glass which in addition to being elegant is also practical.

Among the most appreciated and interesting features you will find the pressure sensor, which will make a sound if the pressure is too high. This function will safeguard you from an overly aggressive approach in dental cleaning which can also make the gums bleed and will be a real guide that will allow you to customize the use of the DiamondClean 9000.

DiamondClean 9000 features 4 modes and three intensities of use: Clean, White +, Gum Health and Deep Clean +. Clean is the daily cleaning feature; Withe + is used to have white teeth without spots; Gum Healt is a soft treatment to massage the gums and Deep Clean + is the feature that will allow you to activate a deeper cleansing. As for the three intensities, you can choose from a high mode up to a very low one according to your needs.

The smart heads will help you in the choice of intensities: for example, if you choose the W3 Premium White head, the BrushSync technology of your DiamondClean 9000 will synchronize it with the White + mode for whitening your teeth. Finally, with a single charge, the DiamondClean 9000. All this can be found on Amazon at a price of € 184.99 instead of € 369.99 with a saving of 50% equal to € 185.00. Hurry up, because no one knows how long the promotion will last