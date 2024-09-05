“The importance of hosting an event like Milano FisioWeek within our facility is fundamental today”, given that “as healthcare professionals we have to face the challenges of the National and Regional Health Service. Having the Order of Physiotherapists (Ofi) alongside us is fundamental for us, as it allows us to get to know our rehabilitation professionals better, but above all to offer them something. We are an Irccs dedicated to rehabilitation and within our region we perform a fundamental function in restoring the activity conditions of our patients”. This was stated by Andrea Labruto, medical director of the Irccs Santa Maria Nascente of the Don Gnocchi Foundation in Milan, on the occasion of the presentation of the sixth and final training event of Milano FisioWeek 2024 scheduled for September 7.

“Collaborating with OFI allows us to create a generation of physiotherapists and cutting-edge professionals – explains Labruto – ready to face the challenges of our NHS with a wealth of professionalism and technical aspects that can provide our patients with greater appropriateness of care. Collaboration with them aims to extend the professional baggage of rehabilitators and, consequently, also to achieve efficiency and effectiveness goals for our service”.