Lenta.ru: The income of the former deputy head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations who was caught up in the case has sharply increased in two years

Between 2016 and 2018, the income of Mikhail Baryshev, a former deputy head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations who is under criminal investigation on suspicion of large-scale fraud, increased almost threefold. Lenta.ru found out the relevant information based on an analysis of the income declarations submitted by the official.

Earlier, the Main Military Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee (SK) of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case against former Deputy Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Pavel Baryshev on suspicion of fraud committed on an especially large scale. As reported According to the Investigative Committee, from 2017 to 2019, Baryshev produced forged documents, on the basis of which he stole a three-room apartment in the Moscow region worth at least 20 million rubles.

The last declaration filed by Baryshev dates back to 2018, when the official reported earning 9,024,131 rubles. A year earlier, the same figure was 5,941,255 rubles. In 2016, the official reported an annual income of 2,947,924 rubles.

At the same time, Baryshev’s wife’s income for the same period fell by half. Thus, in 2016, her annual earnings were 1,045,895.57 rubles, and in 2018 – 555,742 rubles. According to the declaration, a Volvo S70 was also registered in the official’s spouse’s name during this period.

In addition, the family owned two land plots of 1,500 and 2,000 square meters. Baryshev himself owned a residential building of 187.2 square meters, and his wife owned an apartment of 110 square meters. In 2018, however, the land plot of 20 acres disappeared from the declarations.

In recent months, the Russian Ministry of Defense has found itself at the center of corruption scandals. In particular, on May 13, the head of the Main Directorate of Personnel of the Ministry of Defense, Yuri Kuznetsov, was detained – the general is suspected of receiving a bribe. Before that, security forces detained Deputy Minister of Defense Timur Ivanov, he is also suspected of receiving a bribe. According to investigators, Ivanov received kickbacks from government contracts in the construction sector.