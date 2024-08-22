Ciudad Juarez.- A crash with rollover occurred this afternoon on Ponciano Arriaga Avenue, reported elements of the Road Safety Coordination.

The accident occurred at the intersection with General Gilberto Limón Street, where a Dodge Caravan left the road and blocked the path of a Nissan pickup truck belonging to a gas station.

As a result of the crash, the Nissan unit overturned, the woman who was driving was injured and was treated by Red Cross paramedics.

The driver of the Caravan was arrested as he was responsible, so that he can answer for the damages and injuries he caused.