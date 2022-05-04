Over 16 thousand fans of the Devil in the stands of the stadium that is heading towards a full house for the challenge on Sunday evening without limitations in the purchase of tickets by the Observatory

Not even the time to do the math that the guest sector of the Bentegodi is already sold out. Exodus of Milan fans in Verona on Sunday evening. With three days to go, with two points ahead of Inter and the ever-growing scudetto dream, the AC Milan fans want to stay close to the team as they did against Lazio in Rome. Especially after the sold out against Bologna, Genoa and Fiorentina. Result? Two wins and one draw. Pioli needs his people to cultivate the dream.

Thrust – The Bentegodi guest sector tickets sold out in three hours. The time to open the sale on the site and make the 2,600 coupons available. As well as the seats in the north seat which were later reserved for the Rossoneri fans. Without restrictions from the authorities, the Milan fans were the fastest to buy tickets regardless of the sector: the Observatory did not reveal any critical issues between the two factions. Reason why no specific limits have been set. AC Milan and Veronese will also sit side by side, a closeness that does not create particular apprehension in the clubs. A rough estimate for Sunday at the Bentegodi? Of the more than thirty-one thousand total spectators, more or less sixteen thousand will be Rossoneri. But even in the last home games, the response from San Siro has been exceptional: more than seventy thousand AC Milan fans in three matches. Against Fiorentina, a challenge decided by a goal from Leao, Meazza’s push made the difference. Minute after minute, the stadium proved its worth and the Rossoneri took home a fundamental victory. See also The three hits and two errors of Cruz Azul in their victory over CF Montréal

A million – The Milan fans also showed up en masse at the Olimpico against Lazio, 2-1 with a goal from Tonali at the last minute. If on the one hand the Biancocelesti deserted the stadium to protest against Lotito, on the other it can be said that there were 12,000 AC Milan fans in the guest sector (specially enlarged). In addition, the Rossoneri have even shown off even a choreography, which happens quite rarely away from home. Finally, with the 71,000 on Sunday against Fiorentina, Milan has approached one million fans at San Siro this season, a goal that will be reached and surpassed in the last home match against Atalanta.

