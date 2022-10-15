The opportunity was born from the dark, from bad luck. It often goes like this. Scenario: Pioli, on the eve of the match against Juve, finds himself without the right wing and thinks about what to do. Messias out, Saelemaekers out and no one else eligible for that role. Dest? He gives no guarantees, and besides, he is an attacking full-back rather than a 4-2-3-1 winger. So what do you do? Change module. Kalulu on the right, Gabbia in the center and Diaz outside high, with a classic 4-3-3 instead of the usual “Pioliano” form.