Bulgarian Vice President Iliyana Yotova spoke out against a possible speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the first meeting of the new People’s Assembly (Bulgaria’s legislative body). This was reported by the agency on October 14. BTA.

According to Iotova, Zelensky’s speech at the first meeting of the Bulgarian parliament is inappropriate, “while the country he leads is going through its most difficult times.”

She also commented on the refusal of the Bulgarian deputies to invite Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova to the meeting. The Vice President pointed out that some political parties behave as if they are still in the election race.

“In what is happening, I felt a kind of bargaining, a game with political issues, which is more typical for an election campaign,” the vice president said.

Prior to that, on June 15, the Ukrainian leader addressed the Czech parliament in an online speech and called on the leaders of the member states of the European Union (EU) to speed up the process of granting his country the status of an EU candidate. According to him, this would be a demonstration of European solidarity.

Earlier, on May 23, Zelensky spoke online at the economic forum in Davos. He called on countries to participate in the restoration of Ukraine, the imposition of an embargo on Russian oil, the complete blocking of banks, the IT sector of the Russian Federation and the withdrawal of business from Russia.

On the same day, a member of the US House of Representatives, Republican Michael McCall said that after Zelensky’s speech in Davos, the Chinese delegation did not join the ovation and soon left the hall. On air on CNN, he showed a photo of seated Chinese delegates surrounded by applauding people. In his opinion, the Chinese delegation thereby sent a “clear signal” that “they do not support Ukraine, they do not support Zelensky.”

In addition, on May 19, the French were outraged by Zelensky’s speech at the opening of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. So, one of the netizens stressed that the Cannes Film Festival has always embodied the prestige of France, but after this performance, he staggered.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The key goals of the Russian military are the denazification and demilitarization of the Kyiv regime. This is necessary to ensure the security of the Russian state and people, the Kremlin said.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.