The AX Milano closes with a nice victory that, despite the many absences, folds an indomitable Asvel and remains in the running for third place waiting for Real’s match, 80-81. Race without ever a master with Milan who tries to escape in the fourth period dragged by Baldasso and Delaney, in the final angry recovery of Villeurbanne who gets back in contact with Lighty unleashed, Jones on the siren misses the victory shot.

Villeurbanne-Milan 80-81

The French start better with the percussion of Antetokounmpo to give the first mini break to the hosts, 7-2. A frontal bang from Alviti immediately restores energy to Milan which impacts at 7, the talent of the very young Wembanyama pushes the new partial of Asvel with two triples, 15-9. Despite the limited rotations coach Messina finds the paws of the Grant-Bentil-Hall trio that keep the AX in a single possession at the first siren, 23-20 with Lighty protagonist among the men of coach TJ Parker. A game of tears with Olimpia that gains confidence thanks also to the jabs of Ricci and Baldasso, a penetration by Hines is worth the most 5, 23-28. Another blaze of the hosts, Lighty and the usual Wembanyama seal the counter-overtaking, 33-28. The balance returns before the long break, stage for Malcolm Delaney who closes at 15 in the middle of the race, 41-40. Cunning and craft of the red and white in the new break at the opening of the second half, all the experience of Hines for the maximum advantage of the host, 45-53 after yet another torpedo by Delaney. Alviti’s impact is also excellent, reactive in various offensive situations, there is a double-digit margin after the lap and shot by Hines, 47-58. It is an immense Lighty who keeps the Lyons in the waterline at the penultimate siren, a sensational bomb from Baldasso’s midfield leaves a plus 7 Milan, 56-63. The former Fortitudo takes a liking to us and makes the advantage rise again, double figures for him and for Olimpia, 58-70. Flashes of crystalline class illuminate Astroballe again with Wembanyama, 9-0 transalpine and it is a one-possession game after Lighty’s soft jumper, 67-70. Delaney returns and places the triple from the corner that slows down the comeback but does not stop Villeurbanne’s comeback, Lighty still has energy to push the Lyons and is overtaking, 76-75. It is the evening of miracles for Baldasso who fires another torpedo from a sidereal distance decisive to give the impetus to the red and white success, it is Delaney who completes the masterpiece with a distance basket that freezes Asvel, 76-80. It’s not over yet because coach TJ Parker’s men have a last gasp with Jones and Lighty who, however, wastes a fundamental free after an unsportsmanlike by Hall. There is time for the victory shot for the hosts, but on the decisive possession Jones’s penetration goes out on the iron, 80-81.