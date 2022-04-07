Chilean President Gabriel Boric during his visit to Argentina on April 4, 2022. MARIANA NEDELCU (REUTERS)

The Government of Gabriel Boric has presented this Thursday an economic recovery plan for Chile that will involve a fiscal disbursement of 3,700 million dollars. It was announced by the president himself, accompanied by the Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, and several members of the Cabinet, in an activity together with residents of the popular municipality of Maipú, in the west of Santiago de Chile.

It is an inclusive recovery plan, as described by the Chilean Executive, baptized as Chile supports and that includes various measures that seek to deal with the cooling of the economy. According to the projections of the Central Bank last week, the Chilean economy would grow between 1% and 2% in 2022 -less than initially forecast-, with inflation around 10% by mid-year and with a risk of recession by 2023.

“This is a plan that will not alter the fiscal balances that are scheduled for this year, as President Boric pointed out at the time when he spoke of the commitment to execute fiscal policy within the margins of the current budget,” Marcel explained. . “It is certainly not going to affect inflation. Rather, it will help compensate the families most affected by inflation,” added Boric’s finance minister.

The plan announced this Thursday coincides with a complex context. Along with inflation approaching 8% year-on-year, a new withdrawal of pension funds is beginning to be discussed in Congress, to which the government opposes due to the serious consequences it would entail for the Chilean economy. It is an initiative that, however, pushes part of the left that is part of the ruling party and that the president himself and some of his most important ministers, such as Giorgio Jackson and Camila Vallejo, supported as deputies on the three previous occasions in which the Parliament approved similar initiatives during the right-wing government of Sebastián Piñera. So, the technical advice of different sectors, such as the Central Bank, chaired by Marcel, who warned of the disastrous consequences in interest rates, the increase in the dollar with respect to the Chilean peso, and inflation, were not listened to.

“But we are doing this, not because a new withdrawal of pension savings is being discussed. We are doing it because the country needs it”, assured Marcel.

Chile supports includes 21 measures. Some 1,386 million dollars will be used to create jobs and help disadvantaged sectors of the population, 1,340 million dollars will go to direct aid to families and another 1,000 million dollars will focus on small and medium-sized companies. One of the measures that Marcel had already advanced involves the extension of the Emergency Family Income (IFE) labor subsidy from September to December, with special emphasis on young people between 18 and 24 years of age, women, people over 55 years of age and people in difficult situations. of disability.

He knows in depth all the sides of the coin. subscribe

It also seeks to contain the price of fuels -gas, oil and gasoline-, and freeze the price of public transport throughout the country during 2022. The plan includes public investment, an increase in food scholarships for students of the higher education and the extension of the subsidy Protects, which points to aid for working mothers who do not have the right to a nursery, for working in places with less than 20 women. It is a contribution of 161 dollars per month for each child and the age limit, according to the announcement, is extended from two to four years.

Boric’s government, in turn, ratified its commitment to reach a minimum wage of 400,000 Chilean pesos (about 500 dollars) this year. It is one of the goals of an Administration that seeks a tax reform to collect 5% of GDP at the end of the mandate in 2026 and that coexists with a constitutional convention that is committed to profoundly changing Chilean institutions.

The economic reactivation plan, one of the important milestones of this first month in power, was overshadowed by a new controversy led by the Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches. The person in charge of order and security of the Government denounced on Wednesday in Congress that the Government of Piñera had repatriated a group of Venezuelans who, finally, returned on the same flight to Chile: “Where are those people?” before the deputies. After officials from the previous Administration emphatically ruled it out on social networks, Siches, at dawn, acknowledged her mistake on Twitter. President Boric, however, confirmed this afternoon that the minister has her complete confidence.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.