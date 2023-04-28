Milan, there is a storm among the fans over Criscitiello’s shocking phrase on Rafa Leao: “Break his legs!”

The reporter of Sportitalia Michele Cristiello he ended up in the storm, after commenting on the performance of the AC Milan ace with a shocking sentence Rafael Leao. Not only that, many Rossoneri fans who were annoyed by Criscitiello’s exaggeration continue to protest via social media.

Milan, Criscitiello’s shocking phrase about Leao

Michele Cristiello in commenting on the extraordinary moment of form of Rafael Leao, let himself go with a shocking sentence, with a hyperbolic flavor, which was misunderstood by many Rossoneri fans, generating controversy on the web. “I give some advice to Milan’s opponents, by now you understand what Leao is and who he is: as soon as he leaves, but get yourself a yellow, a red, an orange, break his legs!”, Criscitiello’s words during his broadcast on Sportitalia. “When it starts you don’t take it, it’s deadly stuff“.

