The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution on Thursday calling on the Taliban to “quickly reverse all measures against women”. For example, the fact that Afghan women of the Taliban are no longer allowed to work for the UN since the beginning of this month goes against human rights and humanitarian principles, according to the Security Council.
