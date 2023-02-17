A 29-year-old Algerian was stabbed to death tonight in Milan, in viale Campania, on the corner with via Moretto da Brescia. The man was rescued for one deep stab wound in the back of the eyebut died shortly after at the Fatebenefratelli hospital.

The carabinieri of the Porta Monforte company and the Radiomobile unit and the scientific investigations section of the provincial command intervened on the site of the attack, for the findings. Also thanks to the bloodstains found on the street, the military have traced the alleged attacker.

It is a matter of a 44-year-old Moroccan man, according to a note from the Arma, who was taken to the barracks to be heard by the prosecutor.