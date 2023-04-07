Milan against Empoli is ready for the revolution, with several changes compared to the team that gave Napoli four slaps. The first change is the return of Tommaso Pobega, back on the trocar after six benches in a row. Rest time also for Leao, in run-off with Rebic.

You change

Certainties first. Maignan between the posts, Captain Calabria on the right and Theo on the left, with Tomori in the middle. The other central player is still a puzzle: he will play between Kjaer and Thiaw. Tonali confirmed in midfield, fresh from an applause match against Napoli, with Bennacer at his side. Chance for playmaker Pobega. This year he has scored one goal in 13 games. He hasn’t played since January 14th. Up front, however, the usual Giroud is ready, chasing goal number 13, while Leao can rest. Rebic is ready in place of him. The last doubt concerns the right wing. Saelemaekers should play from 1′ in place of Diaz, on the bench as a precaution, but watch out for De Ketelaere. At Bruges he played several games there. Finally, Messias will go on the bench. The Brazilian has done the last two training sessions with the team and will be available. Always out Kalulu and Ibra.