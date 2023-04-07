













That’s right, the animated adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga by MAPPA is already considered one of the best animations of 2022. It is a great honor to participate in this competition, and no one can take away any merit even if you don’t win.

How likely is it that it does? It is necessary to say that the competition is very close. Festival judges don’t just assess how well a production is animated. They also take into account its artistic value.

But it is not an exclusive contest of 2D animations. No, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival covers an infinite number of styles ranging from traditional two-dimensional animation to computer animation using 3D models.

Likewise, stop-motion animation is contemplated. As if that were not enough, the anime of Chainsaw Man will compete against productions from various countries from all corners of the world.

If it wins it will be a great honor for MAPPA, as it will once again prove that it is at the level of the best animation studios in the world. It is necessary to point out that the adventures of Denji and Pochita compete with the first episode of the anime.

Who is the Chainsaw Man anime competing against at the Annecy?

the anime of Chainsaw Man is competing against 27 other productions from around the world at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. That is in the TV Film category, that is, production for television.

The complete list of competitors is as follows:

– Agent Elvis – Episode 101: Full Tilt

– Artur and Dropski – I can keep it

– Astronome Gastronome – Au Debut Etait La Creme Fouettee

– Baby Bot – Episode 9: Baby Bot Knows Bees

– Big Nate – Episode 101: The Legend of Gunting

– Boys Boys Boys – Tristan

– Chainsaw Man – Episode 01

– Chiquifantastica – Episode 3

– Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared – Episode 03

– Edmond et Lucy – Ladie a Perlimpinpin

– The Dr. Gecko Show – Sex Gender

– Gegone, in The Museum – Eufyros

– Hideous Henk – Episode 03

– Karate Mouton – Super Croquette

– La Colline Aux Cailloux

– Liv & Bell – Hearty Soup of Fruitful Forest?

– Lloyd of The Flies – The Wasp Sting

– Mech Cadets – Underdogs

– Oni: Thunder God’s Tale – Episode 104: The Demon Moon Rises

– Samuel – Episode 01

– Scavengers Reign – The Wall

– Shape Island – Episode 01

– Mr. Passageiro – Episode 01

– Szmatkowe krolestwo – Zabi Krolewicz

– The Sandman – A Dream of a Thousand Cats

– The Sound Collector – Panning For Sound

– Tuff

– Your Pretty Face is Going To Hell – The Cartoon

This year’s edition of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival takes place from June 11 to 17. In addition to this competition there are usually announcements related to the world of animation.

Companies like Netflix usually take advantage of this event to present some of the projects they sponsor. It also serves as a showcase for companies that wish to acquire content for television and video-on-demand services.

