The Spanish women’s rugby 7 team has been eleventh in the tournament in Toulouse (France), last stage of the World Series, after beating England this Sunday (26-14), and has managed to remain on the international circuit thanks to the two defeats harvested by Brazil.

Spain got up early to open the Sunday day at the Ernest Wallon stadium with a match to avoid the last place against England that began with two identical trialsone for each team, scored after individual actions by María García Gala and Ellie Boatman.

An excellent one-handed volley from María Calvo towards Iera Echebarría led to the second Spanish mark, although the British returned to respond with a long run that their sprinter, Isla Norman-Bell, It ended between sticks and she herself transformed to enjoy a minimal income at halftime (12-14).

The ‘Lionesses’ recovered to dominate the second period thanks to a defense that confined England in their own half of the field and won with two tries supported by Lea Ducher and Amalia Argudo (26-14), the center of the French Stade Toulousain who played this tournament in the city where she lives. However, Spain did not depend on itself to remain in the World Series for another season, since a victory for Brazil in one of the two pending games in the home run for fifth place condemned it to relegation.

In their first match on Sunday, the Brazilians had no choice against the hosts, a French team that crushed them with a resounding 36-7 and everything was played out in the duel for seventh position against The United States, which was very balanced until the final minute, when Jaz Gray certified the North American victory with a try.

The boys approach permanence

The Spanish rugby 7 team has been eleventh in the tournament in Toulouse (France), seventh and penultimate stage of the World Series, where it has taken a decisive step towards permanence by increasing its advantage over Wales and Japan, the tenants of the two relegation positions.

Spain only played one game on Sunday, against a New Zealand team that, for the first time in the history of the competition, since 1999, He had been left out of the quarterfinals and wanted to get rid of this thorn with a resounding victory in the semifinal of the consolation trophy.

The Olympic runners-up, thus, did not give the ‘Lions’ (7-36) an option, from whom they stole possession of the oval in the first half in which they scored three trialsthrough Joe Webber and Regan Ware in both actions deployed, and thanks to Ngarohi McGarvey-Black after a quick serve from a free kick from five meters.

In the second half, Ware completed his double taking advantage of Spain’s numerical inferiority due to the temporary exclusion of Eduardo López. Enrique Bolinches saved the honor with an essay, picking up a ball at a ruck to run between the posts, and two marks from Caleb Tangitau sealed the final 7-36.