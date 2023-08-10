Maxi theft from Hermès, in Milan, where they were in the warehouse of the via Montenapoleone store four bags were stolen for a total value of around 90 thousand euros. The discovery was made by chance by the shop managers, who reported the incident to the carabinieri in via Moscova on 7 August. The exact moment in which the theft took place and who is responsible have not yet been clarified. Investigations are underway by the police to reconstruct what happened.