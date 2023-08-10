It had already been announced in June that Stray would arrive on Xbox on August 10, 2023, so we have come to the release date of this particular and interesting adventure game starring a cat in a futuristic world. After being an exclusive PS5 console, Stray therefore broadens its horizons and arrives on Microsoft consoles.

As scheduled, Stray And available from today also on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One after moving to PC and PlayStation, where it also achieved considerable success at launch.

It is a very particular title, with a somewhat limited interaction and based above all on exploration, but despite this atypical gameplay Stray has had a success incredible. It received a major boost on the media front at launch and also finished among the top nominees for the 2022 Games of the Year.

Stray has been celebrated by many for the particular atmospheres it is able to evoke and, of course, for having a cat as protagonist, which has sparked the enthusiasm of fans of the felines. In case you don’t know him, you can delve into the matter a little by reading our review of Stray.

The game requires us to explore a futuristic and dystopian world where technology has taken over and humanity seems to have been totally replaced by robots. Within all of this, however, the cats persist, who have apparently formed their own society. In this adventure we have to wander through various environments, discovering the secrets of this strange world.