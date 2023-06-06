How the club’s structures change after the farewell of dt and ds: RedBird’s number one would be in Milan more often, more specific weight for scouting chief Moncada

Remediable absences or an abyss? Only time will tell. In the meantime, however, one can try to imagine what Milan will be like without Maldini and Massara, or without those who are the pillars of the technical area. Almost a couple de facto, who has learned to know and appreciate each other month after month, united by a last contract renewal – end of June 2022 – definitely suffered. A club that loses its technical director and sports director in one fell swoop is obviously faced with a complicated scenario, because two basic points of reference from a sporting point of view are missing. Anyone who knows Cardinale assures that he is not one for “gut” decisions and that he thinks a lot before making the most important choices. See also Pioli spurs Milan: "The past doesn't count, we have sown a lot and now we need to reap"

Presence — So let’s imagine that the number one of RedBird, when he decided not to continue with Paolo and Ricky, already had the consequent corporate structure in mind quite clearly. Which starts right from him, or rather a greater centrality of his figure in the dynamics of the Rossoneri world. And not because up to now Cardinale hasn’t been central: he necessarily is, being the number one of the fund who is the club’s majority shareholder. No, here we are talking about physical presence. The same one that has so far generated some perplexity and more than one criticism in those fans who would like the property to be more present in the area. Here it is: it will happen. Cardinale will come to Milan more often and will personally deal with a greater number of issues. As for the replacement of Maldini and Massara, well… they won’t be replaced. Not in the strict sense of the word. Put simply: a new dt and a new ds will not arrive in place of the old ones. The replacement will be more organizational. We could define it as “conceptual”, that is a division of duties among those who are already there. At least, it will be like this in the early days. See also Milan beat Inter in the 'derbi della Madonina'

Needs — It means that the market dynamics will report in all respects to the CEO. Furlani, just as the current scouting chief Moncada, a figure highly esteemed by the owners, will acquire greater weight in the decisions. A greater use of databases and certain Moneyball-style dynamics is also imaginable: data, algorithms and statistics, which worked very well in Toulouse and which are obviously not repeatable in those terms in a club like Milan. Which has different goals and needs. But a bigger footprint in this sense would be reasonable to expect. As far as the prospectus of the players is concerned, the philosophy will not change: basically under 25, players who can guarantee a good resale key, who play modern and European football. After that, as the experience of recent years has taught us, the presence of some senators is still essential.

June 5, 2023 (change June 5, 2023 | 23:48)

