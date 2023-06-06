Argentine star Lionel Messi is considered by many to be the best player in soccer history. His detractors hesitated to give him that nickname for not having been a world champion, but the Argentine achieved that longed-for title in the last Qatar World Cup 2022to continue shutting up mouths and showing that there is no one like him.
With his departure from PSG in France already confirmed for the second half of the year in 2023, the star from Rosario has a chance to return to FC Barcelona in Spain, the club that gave him the chance to debut in the First Division, and where Leo dazzled the entire planet with their goals, assists, dribbling and broken records. What is missing for the negotiations to come to fruition? We go over it.
Jorge Messifather and representative of the “Flea” since his career began, met with Joan Laportacurrent president of Fútbol Club Barcelona since March 17, 2021, where the leader told him that He already has the endorsement of La Liga regarding his feasibility plan, which will allow him to sign him.
When it is official, there will come the offer for Leo, who intends to return to the “Blaugrana” club. “I would love to come back. We talked the other day but nothing confirmed. It depends on a lot of things. We still have to talk about a lot of things,” Jorge told reporters.
Messi also has the saudi arabia deals (he prefers to continue in Europe also for his family) and Miami Inter, whose loan to FCB is not viable since he would have to play 16 months at the American club first, so the possibility that had initially been handled cannot be. Will everything be defined in the next few hours?
