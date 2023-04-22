Bad news for Milan who will have to do without Olivier Giroud for the match against Lecce on the thirty-first day of the championship. Thus Pioli at the press conference: “Stay out, he has a problem in his calf”. The coach continues: “We locked the Champions League dream up in a vault, we know we have to push in the league because the position we have isn’t the one we want at the end of the season. Zlatan is called up, even if he has limited autonomy, I saw well. There won’t be Giroud who has a calf tendon problem and then Pobega who we’ll see how he is tomorrow”. As for the 15 penalty points returned to Juventus, Pioli says: “It doesn’t condition us, because we can only stay focused on the things we can control. Then it is certainly better that there is a definitive classification as soon as possible”.