MDHR study published a video showing the master Yoshitaka Amanomost famous for his illustrations of the Final Fantasy series, while drawing the cover artwork for the soundtrack included in the Japanese physical edition of Cupheadswhich will be available starting April 20, 2023.

Looking at the reference artwork provided by Studio MDHR, Amano designed the characters first. First were the brothers, then came the devil along with Ms. Chalice and the two. In the third piece we see the two cups instead. The work on the final design is shown from the 4:35 minute clip.

As already mentioned, Amano is best known for the series Final Fantasy. Be that as it may, during his career he has ranged a lot, creating the covers of some Batman and Harley Quinn comics. He also designed some Magic The Gathering cards.

Cuphead of his is already available in digital format in Japan. It is otherwise playable worldwide on PC, Ps4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can play it in backwards compatibility. On Netflix there is also an animated series of which two seasons have been published so far.

If you are interested, you can read our review of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, the official expansion of the game.