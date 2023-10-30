Problems for Pioli, who the day after the match at Maradona against Napoli had the results of the tests carried out on the injured Rossoneri. Marco Pellegrino suffered a compound fracture of the calcaneal bone of his left foot and will be out for at least 40 days. For Pierre Kalulu (who had been replaced by Pellegrino) the official diagnosis speaks of “lesion of the tendon of the left rectus femoris, worthy of a surgical opinion”: in the event of an operation, which is probable, he would have to stay away from the field for at least 4 months. It went better for Christian Pulisic, for whom muscle injuries to his left thigh have been ruled out: he will return between Udinese and PSG. Like him Loftus-Cheek, Kjaer and Chukwueze