Netflix never stops surprising its users with the catalog of its movies and series. In 2023 he wants to cause great expectations with the film ‘Revenge’. The production starring Liam Neeson and which was released in 2019 became the favorite of many on the streaming platform and the suspenseful plot that it brings with it meant that in less than two hours many moviegoers could not They can get up from the chair.

This film became an attractive alternative for fans of Liam Neeson. Therefore, if you were looking for a film to watch on the streaming platform, we recommend ‘Revenge’. Along these lines, we will tell you who is part of its distribution.

Cast of the characters and actors of the movie ‘Revenge’

Liam Neeson as Nelson ‘Mr. Plow’ Coxman.

Tom Bateman as Trevor ‘Viking’ Calcote.

Emmy Rossum as Kimbery ‘Kim’ Dash.

Tom Jackson as White Bull.

Julia Jones as Aya.

Laura Dern as Grace Coxman.

John Doman as Gip

William Forsythe as Brock ‘Wingman’ Coxman.

Domenick Lombardozzi as Mustang.

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dexter

Nicholas Holmes as Ryan Calcote.

Raoul Trujillo as Thorpe.

Aleks Paunovic as Detective Osgard.

Trailer for ‘Revenge’ with Liam Neeson on Netflix

What is Liam Neeson’s Netflix movie ‘Revenge’ about?

‘Revenge’ tells the story of a snowplow named Nelson ‘Mr. Plow’ Coxman, who seeks revenge against a drug cartel in his hometown of Kehoe. This is a place located in some rocky mountains. Liam Neeson’s character returns to the place where he was born after the group kills his only son, Kyle.

