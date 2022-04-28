In the best evening of Datome, top scorer with 21 points, the Messina team must surrender in an excited final with two wrong shots that could prolong the series

The AX Milano leaves the scene touching the feat, with full honors, against the reigning champions of Efes, 75-70. Very tight race to Sinan Erdem with Olimpia caressing the success at the opening of the fourth period thanks to a great Datome, in the final Micic and Pleiss are the heroes of the Turks who snatch the ticket for the F4.

The race – The first flashes of the match are long Efes, Moerman and Pleiss open the field, the German the bomb of 8-0. Milan reacts with the eternal Rodriguez-Hines axis, Larkin fires blanks from the arc, Hall for at least 4, 8-4. The Milanese defense rises in tone as they try to close the area, two inventions by Micic give the double-digit advantage to the hosts, 14-4. Datome enters and the former Fenerbahce strikes giving new life to the red and white attack, a bang from an excellent Ricci and minus 8, 19-11. The comeback of Olimpia continues and also takes advantage of Micic’s second foul, Datome is a hammer that brings back under the AX, 21-16. Magical moment for the guests who are only one possession after Tarczewski’s flying basket, a blaze from Micic brings Ataman’s men back to plus 8, 28-20. He patiently attacks Milan which charges the defense of Efes with fouls, Hall and Datome keep the troops of Ettore Messina in contact, 34-30 with the torpedo from the corner of the former Bamberg. Unleashed the AX that puts the arrow with the usual immense Datome, now the white and red attack is nothing short of chronometric, Hines with the tap-in of 38-39. Still the totem of Olimpia, great protagonist in the final half, is always ahead of the AX at the interval, 42-43. See also Milan, what a sprint! Alba Berlin folded with an amazing final

Thrilling ending – Even after the long and intense pause of Ettore Messina’s men who repel the first assault of the Turks, Bentil for 47-46. Efes relies on Micic’s talent, Pleiss is the X factor for the hosts, triple the German for the most 8, 56-48. The usual indomitable Datome is the antidote to extinguish the darts to the curare of the hosts, Hines fights like a lion in the colored area blocking three consecutive assaults by the hosts, 56-50. Efes does not score from the field for more than 5 minutes, a gift, from the referee trio, discarded by Anderson is worth the most 8, 60-52. AX suffers but always has technical answers and pride, Rodriguez with anger at least 4, 62-58. Great work by Tarczewski too, giving precious minutes of rest to Hines, Datome and Shields silenced the home fans, 62-64. He smells the scent of race 5 the AX that feeds the defensive pressure, Ricci brings the Milanese margin to 4, 62-66. The Turks cling to the Pleiss-Micic duo that roars yet another part of the match, there is a sort of extra to play in the 35 ‘, 68-68. The challenge ignites and Sinan Erdem’s shout of incitement rises, three free Singleton’s give breath to Ataman’s men. Milan throws every drop of energy on the Hall parquet and Shields fires the latest attacks on the iron, by Larkin the free of the stirrups, 75-70. See also Rooster unleashed: 26 points. Atlanta closes 9th and finds Charlotte at the Play-In

Istanbul Pleiss 25, Micic 20, Larkin 8

Milan Datome 21, Hines 10, Hall 9

April 28 – 21:35

