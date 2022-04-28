While the second year ESO students attended workshops on how to recycle waste collected from the Mar Menor, the third year students attended a practical class on lateen sailing. Those of Baccalaureate, at the same time, attended the conference of the professor of the University of Murcia (UMU) Eduardo Salazar on the lagoon and the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) taken a few days ago to the United Nations. The pace was frenetic yesterday at the Los Molinos de Barrio Peral institute.

Throughout the morning, the students were immersed in the 1st Fair of the Mar Menor, with which the teachers and half a dozen representatives of associations in the region tried to “sensitize the students about the state of the lagoon”, but also “teach the customs, heritage and traditions of its surroundings, such as that of esparto grass and windmills”, explained the director of the centre, Miguel Víllora.

This fair revealed the beauty of this enclave. It was part of the center’s talent and high-capacity promotion program and “it is the first edition of many more,” warned Víllora. The classrooms, corridors, patios and the pavilion became exhibition halls, workshops, competitions, talks and demonstrations, such as those made by some third-year students on how to turn plastic waste from the sea into authentic works of art. The corridor of the physics and chemistry laboratory, transformed into the bottom of the Mar Menor, caught our attention. It was lined with blue fabric with marine motifs. The fair also had a charitable tint, since the students sold magnets in the shape of seahorses, jellyfish and algae made by them. The proceeds will go to the Crect association.