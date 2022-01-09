All easy, all too easy for Milan in Venice. The Rossoneri walk on the orange-and-green 3-0 thanks to Ibra’s goal (Venezia are his 80th victim in the top five European leagues) and Hernandez’s brace. One of Theo’s goals came from a penalty when Ibra was on the pitch. Translated: after repeated mistakes, Zlatan gave the spot to his teammate. Venezia never arrived and on the occasion of the Rossoneri penalty they remained even in ten (Svoboda expelled). The Venetians tried to create – at times – some interesting plot, but Maignan was never really worried. The difference in technical values ​​between the two teams is too much. Devastating, in particular, Leao and Theo on the left side. To report the debut in Serie A of Primavera Stanga, inserted in the final by Pioli in place of Florenzi. Milan confirms the excellent moment of form and continues to put pressure on the leaders Inter, waiting for the Nerazzurri.