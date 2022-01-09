The Central Bank reported yesterday morning that the president of the institution, Roberto Campos Neto, tested positive for covid-19. According to the agency, he is asymptomatic and will be quarantined at home, maintaining his activities in remote work.

According to the agenda released on Friday, Campos Neto will participate tomorrow in a meeting of the Economic Consultative Committee (ECC), promoted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The meeting is closed to the press and would already take place via videoconference.

Economist, Campos Neto was appointed to head the Central Bank by Jair Bolsonaro as soon as the President of the Republic was elected, in November 2018. He took office in February 2019.

In April 2021, after the National Congress had approved the Central Bank’s formal autonomy project, Campos Neto’s term of office was extended until 2024, with the possibility of being reappointed once more.

