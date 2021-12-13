Balance in judgments is needed, because the ball with its rebounds takes a moment to transform certainties into doubts and vice versa. The recent decline in AC Milan’s results, therefore, must be analyzed without forgetting that the Rossoneri are second in the standings. If the defense has to heal after Kjaer’s injury and the attack is a little less brilliant, the midfield, where victories are built, deserve further attention.

Coppa d’Afrca problem

–

In between, something is not working, especially if Tonali does not play. Beyond the bad performances of Bennacer and Bakayoko in Udine, there is a structural problem that will explode in January. Kessie and Bennacer will go to the African Cup and Bakayoko has already shown that they do not have a sufficient degree of reliability. There are emergency solutions (Krunic, Calabria), but these are precisely patches. January and February will probably be the decisive months for the Scudetto: more than a patch, if the budget allows it, an embroidery would be needed.