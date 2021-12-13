There Rolls-Royce’s first electric it will arrive on the road in the second half of 2023 but in the coming weeks the first luxury EV forklifts will begin a long test phase that will prepare the car for its official debut. The Rolls-Royce Specter, the name chosen for the debut in the world of electric mobility by the British brand, will have to travel around 150 million miles in its prototype form, facing various conditions: a target chosen to simulate the use of the car in a period equivalent to 400 years. According to sources within the British brand, the concept unveiled last summer will be largely similar to the production car.

To make it understood was the CEO of Rolls-Royce himself, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, effectively confirming that the Specter will be a two-door GT, with the cockpit set back, with a long bonnet and muscular proportions. The switch to electric will not make the large front grille, typical of Rolls-Royce models, disappear, which will also find its place on the first EV even though it does not have to cool an internal combustion engine. The Specter will be hand built at Goodwood on the same production line as the current Rolls-Royce models but will have no features in common with other BMW Group models. The opening of the doors should be kept in the same style as the Wraith, a model that it will ideally replace, with the price that should not much exceed that of the car currently in the line-up but destined to leave the production lines shortly.

The Specter will in fact represent the first full electric model for the luxury brand, starting the transition announced by the brand that will lead Rolls-Royce to have a fully electric range in 2030. A process that will be “fluid”, as defined by Müller-Ötvös but at the same time put an end to a a tradition that has been going on for over 126 years, which began with the 10hp twin, designed by Henry Royce and sold by Charles Rolls in 1904.