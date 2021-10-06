MILAN GAMES WEEK And CARTOOMICS 2021 they are back together again for a great event, of which today the at your place and the presale of tickets input. The double fair dedicated to the world of video games, comics and pop culture, will take place from 12 to 14 November 2021 at the location of Fiera Milano in Rho. The full day ticket is on sale at the price of € 22, while with € 44 it will be possible to access the plus ticket. The reduced price for children costs € 12.00, while the two-day pass costs € 32.00. Finally, the combo of two day tickets and a reduced ticket costs € 30.00.

It is also necessary to specify that the fair will take place in complete safety following the protocol developed by Fiera Milano for the containment of the spread of the coronavirus. More details on the fair are available below.

MILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS “AS ONE” AN AUTHOR MANIFESTO ANNOUNCES A SINGLE GREAT EVENT AND OPENS TICKET SALES

The most awaited appointment of 2021 by all fans of videogames, comics and pop culture is finally back live and in total safety. And for the first time it does so with an unpublished illustration that celebrates the union of the two historic events and invites everyone to the traditional location of Fiera Milano in Rho from 12 to 14 November for news, insights, tournaments, meetings and lots of healthy fun. From today it is already possible to buy tickets on https://www.milangamesweek.it/biglietteria.html

Milan, 6 October 2021 – Milan Games Week, the most important Italian event dedicated to video games, esports, digital entertainment and geek culture, e Cartoomics, the historic appointment with the world of comics, publishing and entertainment, “as one“. One big event finally live, in safety. To give the off to ticket sales – available from today on www.milangamesweek.it/biglietteria.html – the exclusive manifest signed by the artist and illustrator Matteo De Longis, whose contemporary and original trait has produced an evocative key visual that symbolizes the meeting in a high-altitude embrace between the two events, one digital and technological and the other traditionally more “analogical”, interpreting the strong desire of the come back to meet. That is how, from Friday 12 to Sunday 14 November, the exhibition center of Milan fair to Rho prepares to welcome fans of all ages in full compliance with safety regulations, for a three-day party where you can experience the magic that only passions can give.

Even this year, Radio 105 it will animate the central stage with its load of energy and it will be there official radio. Corriere dello Sport-Stadium And Tuttosport instead they will be, for the first time, i editorial partners of the event. What if GameStop, official retail partner, will offer tens of thousands of enthusiasts an immersive shopping experience, KILOS will make available to all visitors free rentals and gift cards to access its huge catalog of films.

These are just some of the benefits you will get by purchasing one plus ticket at a cost of € 44.00: valid for one day, it will also allow you to skip the queue at the entrance and the queues at the stands. Tickets are very limited and sold out is around the corner. Certainly, whoever manages to grab one will have to indicate the day and time of arrival, in order to better manage the flows and avoid any possible gathering. In addition to the normal full ticket (€ 22.00) and that reduced for children between 6 and 10 years (€ 12.00), there are two most advantageous formulas: tickets family (€ 30.00 adult / child) and the highly requested two-day pass (€ 32.00). In order not to miss them, just a few clicks on www.milangamesweek.it/biglietteria.html: only here you can buy tickets to access the fantastic world of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics. To fully enjoy a live show unique that celebrates the pop culture in the round by aggregating – finally live – thousands and thousands of fans in total safety.

But not only that, because Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2021 it will also be a mega event in live streaming and everyone will be able to follow the most spectacular moments of the central stage live on YouTube wherever they are, in Italy and abroad, on the canal Games Week Milan: tournaments, esports, cosplay contest, gameplay, show, talk And exclusive interviewsAnd.

In short, the countdown has already started. The unmissable appointment is set for 12, 13 And November 14, 2021 to Fiera Milano Rho in the company of many special guests!